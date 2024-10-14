Channel 4 Countdown contestant appears at Preston Crown Court charged with stabbing rival in Blackpool

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 14th Oct 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 16:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Countdown champion has appeared in court accused of stabbing a rival contestant at a quiz event.

John Cowen, 30, appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court, accused of wounding with intent and two counts of possession of a bladed article, prosecutor Mercedeh Jabbari told the court.

Cowen, who appeared on the popular TV quiz show in 2017, allegedly attacked Thomas Carey with a knife at the Countdown in Blackpool 2024 event at the Wainwright Club in Hornby Road in the Lancashire resort on September 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
John Cowen in Episode 6626 of Countdown which aired on Channel 4 on July, 19, 2017. Credit: Channel 4 / ITV Studios EntertainmentJohn Cowen in Episode 6626 of Countdown which aired on Channel 4 on July, 19, 2017. Credit: Channel 4 / ITV Studios Entertainment
John Cowen in Episode 6626 of Countdown which aired on Channel 4 on July, 19, 2017. Credit: Channel 4 / ITV Studios Entertainment | Channel 4 / ITV Studios Entertainment

Mr Carey, himself a former Countdown champion and Cambridge maths graduate, was taken to hospital for treatment to an injury to his arm. Cowen was arrested at the event shortly after.

The defendant, from Morecambe, spoke only to confirm his identity at the brief hearing before Judge Darren Preston.

The Countdown clockThe Countdown clock
The Countdown clock | nw

Wearing a grey pullover, he nodded as he was told he was to be remanded into custody at HMP Liverpool, until a further hearing on December 6.

The Countdown in Blackpool event is an annual tournament which pits former winners from the Channel 4 gameshow against each other.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cowen scored the third highest total of the whole series he was a contestant on, as well as spotting the nine-letter word “spreading”.

He went on to appear in a further 11 episodes, winning eight consecutive contests before he was finally defeated.

Related topics:MorecambeBlackpoolLancashireCambridgeHospitalChannel 4
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice