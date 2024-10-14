Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Countdown champion has appeared in court accused of stabbing a rival contestant at a quiz event.

John Cowen, 30, appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court, accused of wounding with intent and two counts of possession of a bladed article, prosecutor Mercedeh Jabbari told the court.

Cowen, who appeared on the popular TV quiz show in 2017, allegedly attacked Thomas Carey with a knife at the Countdown in Blackpool 2024 event at the Wainwright Club in Hornby Road in the Lancashire resort on September 14.

John Cowen in Episode 6626 of Countdown which aired on Channel 4 on July, 19, 2017. Credit: Channel 4 / ITV Studios Entertainment | Channel 4 / ITV Studios Entertainment

Mr Carey, himself a former Countdown champion and Cambridge maths graduate, was taken to hospital for treatment to an injury to his arm. Cowen was arrested at the event shortly after.

The defendant, from Morecambe, spoke only to confirm his identity at the brief hearing before Judge Darren Preston.

Wearing a grey pullover, he nodded as he was told he was to be remanded into custody at HMP Liverpool, until a further hearing on December 6.

The Countdown in Blackpool event is an annual tournament which pits former winners from the Channel 4 gameshow against each other.

Cowen scored the third highest total of the whole series he was a contestant on, as well as spotting the nine-letter word “spreading”.

He went on to appear in a further 11 episodes, winning eight consecutive contests before he was finally defeated.