Changes are being made to the way you dispose of your rubbish - here's what is happening

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 1st Apr 2025, 16:51 BST
Big changes to the way rubbish is disposed of have come into force this week including in Blackpool.

It means businesses in the town with 10 or more full-time staff must separate plastic, paper and card, glass, metals (cans, tins and foil) and food waste from general waste.

Changes are coming to rubbish disposal | National World

The new rules are part of the government's new Simpler Recycling Plan which aims to improve recycling rates, reduce landfill and lower greenhouse gas emissions. It is hoped the move will make waste collection easier by standardising what can be recycled.

Workplaces affected by these changes include offices, hospitality businesses, charities, educational institutions, places of worship, care homes and residential hostels.

Smaller companies are exempt from the new rules for now but will be included after March 31 2027.

Coun Jane Hugo, cabinet member for climate change, said: “The vast majority of Blackpool businesses will be ready for these changes. Our wholly-owned waste services company, Enveco, has been preparing commercial waste customers for Simpler Recycling for some time now.

“For those businesses who aren’t aware of the new requirements, now is the time to act. From Tuesday 1 April they must separate plastic, paper and card, glass, metals and food waste from general waste.

“This change is part of central government’s Waste Strategy in relation to Simpler Recycling and will contribute towards eradicating the need for landfill and improve our recycling rates which can only be a good thing.”

Further information on Simpler Recycling can be found at www.enveconw.co.uk

