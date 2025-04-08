Chance to walk Blackpool's famous Big One rollercoaster in support of charity Shelter
If so, now’s your chance - and you’ll be supporting a charity which helps with real housing problems at the same time.
Shelter are looking for brave participants to stand with them in their fight to end the housing emergency...at the top of one of Europe's tallest roller coasters.
There are still a few tickets left for those keen to take part - but they are selling out fast.
The Big One is 213ft high (235ft above sea level) and Britain’s tallest rollercoaster.
Every participant will receive a Shelter t-shirt, "I Walked The Big One for Shelter" certificate and a participant medal.
What to expect
A Shelter spokemna said: “You start with a ‘Meet and Greet’ and presentation including a full safety briefing followed by kit-up training and checks on the use of the safety equipment.
“You will then be escorted to the base of The Big One main pull-up where you will walk up to the very top of The Big One lift hill.
“The ascent will pause at every 50ft to take in the surroundings views and provide an opportunity to hear more about the ride and details of how it works.
“Once at the top of the 235ft lift hill there will be ample opportunity to take in the incredible views and secure those lasting pictures.
“After descending the 420 steps with a pause at 100ft, your experience ends with a Walk The Big One medal.”
People can join the #fightforhome by registering for just £25 (plus Eventbrite fee) and setting their fundraising target to a minimum of £150.
