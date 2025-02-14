Chance to buy well-established hotel on Blackpool's famous promenade
The Rutland Hotel has been owned and operated by the current owners since 2003.
But they are stepping down and the B&B-style hotel is now on the market for £475,000.
The property, on North Shore and located close to the famous Imperial Hotel, is being sold through agents Kays Peake Property Services.
They say: “There are 17 en suite bedrooms currently operating on 16 letting rooms decorated and furnished to a very high standard.
“There is a separate dining room and first floor bar lounge with panoramic views over the Irish Sea.”
They add: “This hotel has regular well established customers and excellent reviews with 9.3 on Booking.com and 5 Star Tripadvisor.
“The Hotel is well maintained with substantial capital investment to provide good quality guest accommodation.
“This property must be viewed to appreciate. “