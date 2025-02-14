Chance to buy well-established hotel on Blackpool's famous promenade

A well established family-run hotel on Blackpool’s famous seafront is up for sale - for a fabulous price.

The Rutland Hotel has been owned and operated by the current owners since 2003.

The Rutland Hotel in North Shore, Blackpool, is up for sale

But they are stepping down and the B&B-style hotel is now on the market for £475,000.

The property, on North Shore and located close to the famous Imperial Hotel, is being sold through agents Kays Peake Property Services.

The lounge at the Rutland Hotel, with its seaviews ove Blackpool's North Shore beach

They say: “There are 17 en suite bedrooms currently operating on 16 letting rooms decorated and furnished to a very high standard.

“There is a separate dining room and first floor bar lounge with panoramic views over the Irish Sea.”

Tasteful bedroom at the Rutland Hotel, Blackpool

They add: “This hotel has regular well established customers and excellent reviews with 9.3 on Booking.com and 5 Star Tripadvisor.

“The Hotel is well maintained with substantial capital investment to provide good quality guest accommodation.

“This property must be viewed to appreciate. “