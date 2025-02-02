Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three adjoining hotels on Blackpool seafront are being offered for sale at £1.9m as part of a potential redevelopment project.

The site currently comprises of three buildings - the Waldorf Hotel, the Kimberley Hotel and the Henderson Hotel - which will all require demolishing before development takes place.

It is being offered for sale by Kenricks Commercials and can be seen on the BusinessesForSale.com website.

The development previously had planning permissionfor 59 two-bedroom apartments, 21 one- bed apartments and 8 three-bed duplex apartments.

In addition to each apartment there was 88 car parking spaces including 10 disabled parking spaces, providing one parking space for each apartment.

Kenricks says: “This is a rare opportunity to develop a sea front site like this.

“The site is on the prestigious South Promenade, overlooking the Irish Sea, and is positioned next to the brand new Hampton By Hilton Hote as part of the new up and coming regeneration of South Promenade, Blackpool.

“We have been informed that this valuable site comes with the added advantage that Blackpool Council would look favourably on developers wishing to bring the scheme to rapid completion.

“To that end they are prepared to make a Business Development Loan available subject to eligibility criteria being satisfied.”.

The 28-bedroom Waldorf was last known to be operating as a three-star hotel in October 2023.