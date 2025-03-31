Chance to buy hotel in heart of Blackpool
The recently refurbished Woodland Hotel, at 50 Palatine Road, Blackpoo, offers 10 bedrooms catering for a total of 28 guests.
There is an impressing dining hall with a high ceiling and grand chandelier lighting and despite the revamp, the hotel retains many original features.
The hotel is being offered by agents Kenricks on behalf of Pattinson Auctions, with an askimg price of just £130,000.
Blackpool’s tourism season is now lasting all the way to the festive period, with new attraction Christmas by the Sea and the Illuminations extended until early January, giving hoteliers a long run.
Kericks say: “This substantial 3 storey semi detached Hotel is situated within close proximity of the Winter Gardens, entertainments and town centre amenities.
“The business trades all year round and viewing is recommended.”
For further details visit: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/10-bedroom-hotel-all-en-suite-in-blackpool.aspx
