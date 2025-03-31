Chance to buy hotel in heart of Blackpool

By Richard Hunt
Published 31st Mar 2025, 05:34 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 18:38 BST
A well-established hotel business which has been run in the heart of Blackpool by the same owners since 2006 could be yours.

The recently refurbished Woodland Hotel, at 50 Palatine Road, Blackpoo, offers 10 bedrooms catering for a total of 28 guests.

There is an impressing dining hall with a high ceiling and grand chandelier lighting and despite the revamp, the hotel retains many original features.

The Woodland Hotel in Blackpool is up for sale | Kenrick and Co

The hotel is being offered by agents Kenricks on behalf of Pattinson Auctions, with an askimg price of just £130,000.

Blackpool’s tourism season is now lasting all the way to the festive period, with new attraction Christmas by the Sea and the Illuminations extended until early January, giving hoteliers a long run.

The Woodlands Hotel's dining room | Kenricks

Kericks say: “This substantial 3 storey semi detached Hotel is situated within close proximity of the Winter Gardens, entertainments and town centre amenities.

“The business trades all year round and viewing is recommended.”

For further details visit: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/10-bedroom-hotel-all-en-suite-in-blackpool.aspx

