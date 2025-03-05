Chance to buy 11-bed hotel close to Blackpool's famous promenade

By Richard Hunt
Published 5th Mar 2025, 14:09 BST

If you fancy buying a hotel in Blackpool, here’s a golden chance.

The 11-bedroom Ardsley Hotel is up for sale and is just a stone’s throw from the resort’s famous promenade.

The property, on Woodfield Road in South Shore, is described as being in ‘lovely order’ ad boasting eight en-suite rooms.

There is also three-bed owners’ accommodation.

It is currently on the market with commercial property agents Kenricks, priced at £185,000.

Kenricks say: The hotel is situated in the popular South Shore area of Blackpool being close to the Pleasure Beach, Promenade and entertainments.

“The current owners have operated the hotel since 1989 however, it is currently not trading and the sale is due to retirement.

“The hotel is decorated to a high standard and needs to be viewed to be appreciated.”

