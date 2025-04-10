Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in Thornton are being asked to have their say about how to improve a public open space in the Bourne area.

The greenspace, at the junction of Bourne Way and Fleetwood Road, is a key site in the area as much of the land around it has now either been recently developed or is earmarked for new housing.

The open space at the corner of Bourne Way and Fleetwood Road North, in Thornton. | Google

There has been considerable development in the Bourne area within the past five years, with several separate housing schemes approved by Wyre planners, amounting to hundreds of new homes.

The land is the subject of a 106 agreement, meaning a developer is being asked to enhance the land as part of a condition of planning approval for new homes

Wyre Council told residents in a post on its Facebook site: “We’re seeking your views on how best to improve the existing public open space at the junction of Bourne Way and Fleetwood Road in Thornton.

“We want to understand how it can be developed to become a welcoming and attractive new amenity.”

The land, which actually falls within the eastern boundary of the Pheasants Wood ward, is currently a pleasant area of grassland with a border of trees at the southern end.

Residents are invited to comment on the council’s online survey, which opened on April 4, but must do so before the deadline of Friday, May 2.

Some people have voiced frustrations on social media that it is too little, too late, as they are now being consulted on a small remainder of space when the rest of it is already being built on amd green areas lost.

But Coun Victoria Well, a member for neighbouring Bourne ward, said: “I can understand why some people do feel frustrated, given the level of development already taking place here, but there has been mixed reaction about this consultation from local people I've spoken to

“Some of them are keen to have their say about what to do with the land.

“The point is, it’s important for people to get their views in while they have a chance.

“The big changes from the Government that are happening on housing, as part of the revised National Planning Policy Framework , are going to be dictated by each area's Local plan.

“So when the next round of changes to the Local Plan are being made in Wyre, people really need to make the most of any consultation being offered.”