The best British ballroom and Latin dancers joined performers from all over the world in a top international event at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And the Champions of Tomorrow received a record number of entries this year, including dancers from all China.

The three-day event last week saw 5,500 entries, a 35 per cent increase from 2023 and the largest entry numbers for single dance competitors to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With twenty-five International judges five floors of the Winter Gardens Blackpool complex, including the new Blackpool Conference & Exhibition Centre, were utilised during busy sessions.

The estimated economic impact to the resort is £1.4m and underlines the importance of Winter Gardens Blackpool promoted dance events to the town and wider region.

The packed dance programme included both adults, teachers and children competing in Ballroom, Latin American and Sequence.

Michael Williams, Managing Director, Winter Gardens Blackpool said: “This has been an exciting start to our annual programme of dance for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With more entries than ever before, we have witnessed some fabulous competitors take to the floor and it has created real excitement across the resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has paved the way for another spectacular year of competitions in the magnificent Empress Ballroom.”