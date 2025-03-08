Blackpool football fans are in for an unforgettable evening as Martin O'Neill, Stiliyan Petrov, and Neil Lennon all take the stage at Viva Blackpool for a Celtic Legends evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the illustrious trio coming to the town on Friday, 21st March, the Celtics Legends evening promises plenty of football nostalgia, as the trio share entertaining behind-the-scenes stories, career highlights, and never-before-heard tales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best known as a player for his legendary decade-long career at Nottingham Forest, where he helped the team lift the European Cup twice under Brian Clough’s guidance, Martin O'Neill also went on to become a great manager in his own right, achieving remarkable success at Aston Villa and with the Republic of Ireland.

However, it was his time at Celtic that truly solidified his status in football history. Between 2000 and 2005, O'Neill won seven major trophies and guided Celtic to the 2003 UEFA Cup Final, making him one of the club’s greatest-ever managers.

Celtic Legends at Viva Blackpool | Viva Blackpool

A Bulgarian international who earned 105 caps for his country, Stiliyan Petrov joined Celtic in 1999 and quickly made his mark, becoming the first foreign player to win the SPFA Young Player of the Year in 2000/01. Over the course of his Celtic career, Petrov made 228 appearances, scoring 69 goals and securing 10 trophies, following O'Neill to Aston Villa, where he was inducted into the club's Hall of Fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completing the Celtic Legends line-up is Neil Lennon, who joined Celtic in 2000 under O’Neill’s management, and went on to make over 200 appearances, captaining the team to seven trophies. He later returned to manage Celtic, guiding the club to back-to-back domestic trebles in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

“It’s not every day that you get two of these football legends in the same building, let alone three,” said Red Shoe Entertainment’s Director Lee Newton, with the show to be hosted by Scottish comedian Mark Cox. “Packed full of anecdotes, banter and incredible insight, this will be a night to remember for any Hoops fans, or just anyone with a love for the beautiful game.”

Tickets, including a limited number of VIP tickets offering fans the chance to meet the legends pre-show for an exclusive photo and autograph session, are on sale now.