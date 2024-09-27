Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrity chef Theo Michaels has cooked up a treat for residents at a Lancashire care home.

Pear Tree House in Bispham welcomed the former Masterchef star as part of the "Round the World with Theo" series hosted across all Danforth Care Homes.

This unique initiative allows residents to choose a cuisine from around the world, and Theo then crafts a special menu based on their selection. For this visit, Pear Tree House residents opted for Germany, resulting in a menu featuring Sauerkraut Strudel as a starter, Steak Rouladen for the main course, and Dutch Baby Apple Pancakes for dessert. To complete the experience, residents enjoyed German beverages, with Riesling wine and Bitburger lager on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theo at Pear Tree House | Pear Tree House

The lifestyle team transformed the home into a festive German haven, adorning the space with flags to help residents feel as though they had travelled to Germany. Themed activities followed the meal, including an informative video about German history and culture, sparking conversations about past holidays and memories. To top off the day, a German-themed quiz was held, with prizes awarded to the winners and a singer in a fully German themed outfit came in singing classic tunes from the 70s and 80s.

One of the dishes at Pear Tree House | submit

A spokesman for the home said: “The day was a great success, and Theo received glowing praise from residents for the fantastic quality and taste of his dishes. Everyone involved had a wonderful time, and the event provided both a culinary adventure and a cultural experience for all."