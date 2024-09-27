Celebrity chef Theo Michaels cooks for residents at Lancashire care home as part of new TV series

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 14:39 BST
Celebrity chef Theo Michaels has cooked up a treat for residents at a Lancashire care home.

Pear Tree House in Bispham welcomed the former Masterchef star as part of the "Round the World with Theo" series hosted across all Danforth Care Homes.

This unique initiative allows residents to choose a cuisine from around the world, and Theo then crafts a special menu based on their selection. For this visit, Pear Tree House residents opted for Germany, resulting in a menu featuring Sauerkraut Strudel as a starter, Steak Rouladen for the main course, and Dutch Baby Apple Pancakes for dessert. To complete the experience, residents enjoyed German beverages, with Riesling wine and Bitburger lager on offer.

Theo at Pear Tree HouseTheo at Pear Tree House
Theo at Pear Tree House | Pear Tree House

The lifestyle team transformed the home into a festive German haven, adorning the space with flags to help residents feel as though they had travelled to Germany. Themed activities followed the meal, including an informative video about German history and culture, sparking conversations about past holidays and memories. To top off the day, a German-themed quiz was held, with prizes awarded to the winners and a singer in a fully German themed outfit came in singing classic tunes from the 70s and 80s.

One of the dishes at Pear Tree HouseOne of the dishes at Pear Tree House
One of the dishes at Pear Tree House | submit

A spokesman for the home said: “The day was a great success, and Theo received glowing praise from residents for the fantastic quality and taste of his dishes. Everyone involved had a wonderful time, and the event provided both a culinary adventure and a cultural experience for all."

