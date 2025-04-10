Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Football Club's hopes of a Wembley final may be fading for this year - but one group of young players from the town have secured their place at the home of soccer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team from Norbreck Academy have earned the chance to play before the League One play-off finals at Wembley on Sunday May 25 after beating rivals from across the region.

The team from Norbreck Academy in Blackpool will represent the North of England at Wembley | Submitted

Their journey saw them win the Blackpool Utilita Kids Cup, giving them a place to represent Blackpool in the Northern Finals held in Wigan, which they also won making them North of England representatives at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative councillor Julie Sloman who represents Norbreck ward said: "I was so pleased when the head teacher Ian Cooper contacted me to tell me about the team's success.

"The achievements of our 'Norbreck Family' never cease to amaze me and their success is testament to the hard work and dedication of the children, to their sport and similarly from the teaching staff and parents who support education and extra- curricular activities often in their own time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows on from the school's other national successes which include reaching the finals of the Barnardo’s National Choir of the Year competition, giving pupils opportunity to perform at prestigious national venues including the Barbican Centre in London and Birmingham Symphony Hall.

The school is also embarking on a heritage art project in May, supported by funding from the PTFA and Coun Sloman. The children who serve as school councillors will be visiting the Town Hall in May, meeting the Mayor and consort in the parlour and touring the chamber and various committee rooms.

Coun Sloman added: “This visit will bring so many aspects of Blackpool heritage to life for the children, which will further inform and inspire the project and who knows, some of the visiting school councillors may even be inspired to become Blackpool councillors in the future.”