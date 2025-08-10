A new zine from Mura Masa and Relentless celebrates Blackpool’s thriving grassroots music scene - spotlighting Bootleg Social and the creative talent shaping the sound of the North.

Following up on our recent spotlight on hidden gem music venues in Blackpool - including the much-loved Bootleg Social - we’ve discovered something that beautifully aligns with the spirit of that piece.

A brand-new zine, created in collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Mura Masa and Relentless, is shining a well-deserved light on the very scene we featured.

Part of Local, a new grassroots music initiative, the zine celebrates the vibrant, often-overlooked creative communities thriving outside of London.

While the capital has long enjoyed the spotlight as the epicentre of music investment and talent development, Local aims to redress that imbalance by turning the focus to regions brimming with originality and energy.

When Mura Masa came to Blackpool | Camara Inglis

The initiative saw a three-stop tour land in Stockton-on-Tees, Blackpool, and Bradford, each curated by leaders from their respective local scenes.

For Blackpool, that meant putting the spotlight on Bootleg Social - a venue that continues to be a lifeline for live music in the town and the surrounding ecosystem of artists, promoters, and community builders that keep it thriving.

More than just a keepsake, the zine captures the heart of the tour and the unique culture found in each region.

It’s a tangible tribute to the people and places that make up the local music landscape - a love letter to grassroots creativity.

Free copies of the zine are now available across Blackpool in community-minded spaces like Inertial Sounds and Abingdon Studios, giving locals a chance to dive into the stories and scenes that define their town.

A digital version is also available for those further afield or curious to explore what makes these regional music movements so powerful.