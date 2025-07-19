Celebrate Walkabout’s 30th birthday - and win a trip to Australia

Walkabout Blackpool is going all out this summer as the legendary Aussie bar brand celebrates its 30th birthday and you could be jetting off to Australia as part of the fun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s right to mark three decades of Aussie-inspired parties, cold pints and wall-to-wall sport - Walkabout is giving away an epic £3,000 holiday for two to Sydney.

The prize includes return flights from the UK, seven nights of hostel accommodation with breakfast, private airport transfers, a surf lesson on Bondi Beach and a generous £500 in spending money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entering the competition couldn’t be easier. Just head to Walkabout’s Instagram page from Friday 25 July, then like, share and comment on the birthday competition post. One lucky winner will be picked at random when the contest closes a month later.

Walkabout 30th birthday brunch

Walkabout first opened in Covent Garden in the 1990s then known as the Outback Bar and has since grown into a staple of the UK nightlife scene.

Now part of the Stonegate Group, the brand is marking its milestone with a month-long nationwide party and Blackpool’s venue is at the heart of it.

Here’s what’s happening at Walkabout Blackpool:

Birthday bottomless brunch, Saturday 19 July, 5-7pm: Enjoy two hours of food and drinks, with a free Malibu cocktail on arrival. Choose from a Blue Aussie Breeze or Pink Koala.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Official 30th birthday party, Saturday 2 August: DJs, themed decor, wild drinks deals, and classic Aussie party vibes.

That’s not all. Throughout the celebrations you can also enjoy Walkabout’s Parmi Takeover, featuring loaded chicken parmis and a Parmi & Pint special every Wednesday.

Rated 5 on March 27. | Google

Plus cool off with Walkabout’s new ‘Your Summer Go-To’s’ cocktail range - three fruity creations available 2-for-1 from Sunday to Friday.

Whether you're chasing good times or that golden ticket to the Land Down Under, Walkabout’s 30th birthday bash is not to be missed.

Find out more and book at: Summer Down Under | Walkabout.