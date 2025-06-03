CCTV footage released of man wanted in connection with attack on Bank Hey Street in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 20:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

CCTV footage has been released of a man wanted in connection with an attack on one of Blackpool’s busiest streets.

The incident is said to have happened on Bank Hey Street at around 2.05am on May 5.

Officers investigating the attack have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
CCTV footage has been released of a man wanted in connection with an attack in BlackpoolCCTV footage has been released of a man wanted in connection with an attack in Blackpool
CCTV footage has been released of a man wanted in connection with an attack in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

If you recognise the man or have any information that may assist police, call 101 quoting log 0115 of May 5.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:CCTVBlackpoolLancashire PolicePoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice