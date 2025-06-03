CCTV footage has been released of a man wanted in connection with an attack on one of Blackpool’s busiest streets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is said to have happened on Bank Hey Street at around 2.05am on May 5.

Officers investigating the attack have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV footage has been released of a man wanted in connection with an attack in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

If you recognise the man or have any information that may assist police, call 101 quoting log 0115 of May 5.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.