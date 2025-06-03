CCTV footage released of man wanted in connection with attack on Bank Hey Street in Blackpool
CCTV footage has been released of a man wanted in connection with an attack on one of Blackpool’s busiest streets.
The incident is said to have happened on Bank Hey Street at around 2.05am on May 5.
Officers investigating the attack have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.
If you recognise the man or have any information that may assist police, call 101 quoting log 0115 of May 5.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.