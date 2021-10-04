CCTV: Cyclist thrown into air in crash at busy South Shore junction

The crash happened shortly before 4.20pm on Thursday, September 30. It is alleged the driver of the old Hyundai-type car, a man believed to be in his 60s, then left the scene without speaking to police after he was threatened by the cyclist.

Driver Angela Johnstone, 54, was waiting at a red light at the end of Watson Road at the junction of St Annes Road and Marton Drive when her dashcam recorded the incident.

Footage shows the cyclist heading north along St Annes Road, underneath the Yeadon Way bridge. At the same time, a silver car pulls out from the direction of Marton Drive, and collides with the cyclist.

The shocking moment was caught on dashcam. Video footage from Angela Johnstone

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, is thrown across the bonnet of the car during the crash.

Mrs Johnstone, who was visiting Blackpool from Coatbridge, Scotland, said: "I pulled over and went over; I took the boy's bike and put it on the side of the road and asked if he was OK.

"He got up and was shouting at the old man, 'how could you not see me?'"

She said the elderly driver exited his vehicle to check on the cyclist, but left after the man threatened to punch him.

Police and ambulance services then attended the scene. Lancashire police was approached for comment.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said: "An ambulance responded to an RTC involving a car and bicycle, following a 999 call at 4.19pm. The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital."

Mrs Johnstone said: "I've been visiting Blackpool for 21 years and I've never seen anything like that. It's a busy junction and I think the cars and bikes just fly out."