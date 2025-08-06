CCTV appeal after attempted burglary and vehicle crime in St Annes

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2025, 19:13 BST
A woman is being sought in connection with a series of late-night offences in St Annes, including an attempted burglary and multiple vehicle-related crimes.

The incidents occurred between 11.50pm and 12.15am on St David’s Road South and St Alban’s Road on Tuesday, July 22.

Offences included an attempted break-in, a theft from a vehicle and several vehicle interferences within a short time frame.

A woman is being sought in connection with a series of late-night offences in St Annesplaceholder image
A woman is being sought in connection with a series of late-night offences in St Annes | Lancashire Police

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

If you recognise the woman or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0428 of July 22.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

