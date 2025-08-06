CCTV appeal after attempted burglary and vehicle crime in St Annes
The incidents occurred between 11.50pm and 12.15am on St David’s Road South and St Alban’s Road on Tuesday, July 22.
Offences included an attempted break-in, a theft from a vehicle and several vehicle interferences within a short time frame.
Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.
If you recognise the woman or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0428 of July 22.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.