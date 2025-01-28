Cause of huge blaze in Blackpool being investigated

By Richard Hunt
Published 28th Jan 2025, 09:24 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 09:30 GMT
The cause of a huge fire which tore through a former hotel in Blackpool is being investigated.

Eight fire engines attended the scene at the building, formerlyThe Strand Lodge, on Wilton Parade after being called out at around 5.30pm yesterday.

Police corden off Dickson Road last night as firefighters tackle the blaze at the junction with Wilton Parade
Police corden off Dickson Road last night as firefighters tackle the blaze at the junction with Wilton Parade | Nationa World

As firefighters tackled the blaze, people were urged to avoid the area as road closures were put in place, including on Dickson Road.

People in neighbouring properties were reportedly evacuated. It has not yet been confirmed that they were taken to the Imperial Hotel on the promenade nearby.

On social media, one person posted: “I hope no one has been hurt.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue said in an updated comment this morning: “We have two fire engines and aerial ladder platform at the incident this morning and they are continuing to damp down.

“Fire investigators will be at the scene later today to investigate the cause of the fire.”

