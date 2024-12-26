Cause of house fire in St Annes being probed by Lancashire Fire and Rescue

By Richard Hunt
Published 26th Dec 2024, 10:50 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 13:17 GMT
Firefighters are investigating the cause of an early hours blaze at a Fylde coast house

Four fire engines from Blackpool and St Annes were called out at 3.18am on Christmas Day to a domestic building fire on Kenilworth Road, St Annes.

Four fire engines rushed out to a house fire in St Annes in the early hours of Boxing DayFour fire engines rushed out to a house fire in St Annes in the early hours of Boxing Day
Firefighters used six breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets.

They also brought an aerial ladder platform from Blackpool.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

There have been no reports, at this stage, of any casualties.

