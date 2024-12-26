Cause of house fire in St Annes being probed by Lancashire Fire and Rescue
Firefighters are investigating the cause of an early hours blaze at a Fylde coast house
Four fire engines from Blackpool and St Annes were called out at 3.18am on Christmas Day to a domestic building fire on Kenilworth Road, St Annes.
Firefighters used six breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets.
They also brought an aerial ladder platform from Blackpool.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
