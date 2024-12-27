Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cause of a fire which broke out at a property in St Annes on Christmas Day is under investigation.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a home on Kenilworth Road at around 3.20am on Wednesday.

Four fire engines from Blackpool and St Annes as well as the aerial ladder platform attended the scene.

Firefighters used six breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

No injuries were reported.

Police closed between St David's Road South and St Patrick's Road South while crews battled the fire.

Residents were urged to avoid the area.