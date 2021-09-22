Casualty given oxygen therapy after fire breaks out in Blackpool home
Emergency services were called to extinguish a fire at a residential property in South Shore.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 11:39 am
Updated
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 11:40 am
Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended the incident in Loftos Avenue at around 3.50am today (September 22).
Firefighters used one positive pressure ventilation unit to ventilate the property before administering oxygen therapy to one casualty.
Crews were at the scene for 50 minutes.
