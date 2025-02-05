The Castle Gardens in Carleton is welcoming pub-goers back following an extensive refurbishment which took almost three weeks to complete.

Featuring a fresher, more modern design, the makeover has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.

A revamped bar, stylish soft furnishings and an enlarged dining space are some of the recent changes that have been made to provide guests with a relaxed and welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

Staff at the Castle Gardens in Carleton get ready to welcome customers after the revamp. | Third party

The popular pub, on Poulton Road, has also updated its menu to include a wide range of new dishes, including grilled seabass fillets, beef & red wine lasagne and Gobi dhansak curry.

The Castle Gardens is part of the Ember Inns chain, which operates more than 150 pubs across the UK.

The tasteful and stylish new interior in the Castle Gardens pub in Carleton | Third party

Paul Jordan, General Manager at the Castle Gardens, said: “We are delighted to invite both our regulars and new visitors to experience the fresh new look of the Castle Gardens, while still enjoying the familiar, cozy atmosphere that makes our pub special.”

The Castle Gardens is offering a great value fixed price menu with three courses available for £12.49 from 12pm – 5pm, Monday – Friday and £15.79 after 5pm, Monday – Friday.

Another view of the revamped Gardens Gardens interior | Third party

There is also a fixed price Sunday lunch menu with up to three courses available, including the classic pub roast, with guests able to add a three sides bundle of cauliflower cheese, stuffing wrapped in bacon and Yorkshire puddings for only £6.49.

How the bar now looks at the revamped Castle Gardens pub in Carleton | Ember Inns

The Castle Gardens hosts a popular quiz night every Thursday at 9pm, and curry nights on Fridays.

Four-legged friends are also welcome at the Castle Gardens as the pub has a dedicated dog-friendly space in the bar, along with water available on request to ensure they are as comfortable as their owners.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look Castle Gardens, please visit their website https://www.emberinns.co.uk/nationalsearch/northwest/the-castle-gardens-poulton-le-fylde#/