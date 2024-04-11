Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Iconic power rock band Big Country are returning to the seafront venue for the first time since playing there last - 41 years ago.

It was back in September 1983 that the band, formed in Dunfermline, Scotland, two years earlier, first came to the Fylde coast venue.

Home town gig

Now they are heading back on April 13 - and for Cartoon Food it is literally a home gig, as the band members all hail from Fleetwood.

The band have developed quite a following of their own and have have played festivals up and down the country since forming 12 years ago.

They write all their own sings and have released two albums, with a third due out in a couple of months.

Ian Wright, lead singer, said: “We’ll be performing eight songs on the night.

“We can’t wait for it, it’s great to have a brilliant Fleetwood gig like this and the atmosphere should be brilliant.”

The doors open at 6.30pm, Carton Food perform a 40 minute set from 7.30pm and then Big Country will appear.

Some tickets for the gig are still available.

Big Country coming back

At the time they last performed at the venue in 1983, Big Country had just released their debut album, The Crossing, in the July and it had reached number 3 in the UK charts, supported by hit single In a Big Country.

It was quite a feather in the cap for the Marine Hall, as the band's tour included larger venues across the country, in Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle, as well as across in Dublin.

Big Country are on their Steel Town tour

Now they back with their highly anticipated "Return to Steeltown" tour, celebreating the 40th anniversary of their 1984 second album, Steeltown.

The tour promises an unforgettable experience, celebrating the band's rich musical legacy and engaging fans with the energy that has defined Big Country for decades.

With a string of chart-topping singles and iconic albums like "The Crossing," the band remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of rock music.

Fans can expect a nostalgic yet fresh performance, featuring classic favourites alongside glimpses of new material. Big Country is renowned for their dynamic live shows, and the upcoming tour is poised to captivate both loyal followers and a new generation of music enthusiasts.

Founder member and lead guiarist and singer Stuart Adamson, who was a key figure for the band, sadly died in December 2001 but they continue to thrill fans with their live music.

The Big Country current lineup is made up of founding members Bruce Watson (guitars/vocals) and Mark Brzezicki (drums, vocals); along with Jamie Watson (guitars/vocals); Simon Hough (vocals); Gil Allan (bass). Tickets for the "Return to Steeltown" tour are available now, and enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their tickets for what promises to be an unmissable celebration of Big Country's enduring influence on the music scene.

Tickets for the performance are prices at £29.