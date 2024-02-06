Career steps in the right direction for Unity students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Approximately 50 youngsters from Years 10 and 11 gathered in the school hall to meet Tuesday Bridgman, BPB Entertainment Manager and James Cox, BPB Director of Marketingfor a very interactive and interesting careers-based presentation.

Tuesday and James explored the exciting world of theatre as a potential career path, ranging from costume design, graphic design, media & lights, photography and performing arts.

Nathanael Howell, Assistant Designated Safeguarding Lead and Careers Lead said: “We were very lucky to have had the opportunity to learn from the best in the business.

Tuesday and James meet the Years 10 and 11 Unity Academy students.

"James and Tuesday shared their personal stories and showed a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes magic that brings a production to life.

"At Unity we are producing the next generation work-force; it was a great insight into how these career pathways can start with Unity students right here from the heart of Blackpool. It was brilliant to see how inspired the students were and how much it ignited a passion within them".

Seth Wilkins, FCAT’s Mindset and Culture Lead said: “At FCAT, we believe in the importance of helping young people take the right next-steps for them when they leave school, whether they choose academic, vocational, college or work-place based routes.

"We really appreciated how Tuesday and James explained to the Unity Academy students some of the choices, preparation, and emotional qualities needed for building a career in the performing and creative arts, showing them opportunities and pathways that can start right here in the town.