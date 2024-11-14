Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Cleveleys community group which has helped transform the town is celebrating after being awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service - the highest award for volunteers.

Care for Cleveleys is a team of volunteers who love the town and use their various skills to transform the seaside town for everyone’s enjoyment.

While a maintenance gang looks after weeding, painting and DIY jobs a team of crocheters do their bit to bring blooms to the town with their bollard toppers and seasonal installations.

A group of gardeners look after planted displays and won Gold at the recent In Bloom Awards.

Care For Cleveleys members, including chairman Jane Littlewood, with town crier husband Kevin (centre) celebrate being awarded the King's Award for Voluntary Service | National World

The overall team also coordinate a string of public events in the town, whether it be ativities for Easter, Halloween, Christmas or Northern Soul.

Volunteers roll up their sleeves to organise, entertain and keep the town a vibrant, busy and friendly place.

Care for Cleveleys is one of 281 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

The group celebrated the award by having a town crier proclaim the news in Cleveleys town centre today.

Bursting with pride

Jane Littlewood, chairman of Care forCleveleys, said: “I’m bursting with pride for the group. To receive this recognition for their achievement is such an honour. There’s an immense amount of hard work, effort and commitment made, all year round, by the most fantastic group of people.

Care For Cleveleys members celebrate being awarded the King's Award for Voluntary Service | National World

“Together we’ve transformed our town into a quirky and interesting place for both residents and many thousands of visitors each year. Care forCleveleysefforts aren’t just in the street scene and things that you can see – but also in the warm and friendly atmosphere that everyone feels from the town.

“It’s the camaraderie and friendship that volunteers share which makes us all want to do it. New volunteers are ALWAYS welcome too – whatever you’re good at.”

Jane’s husband, Kevin, proudy donned the scarlet town crier’s garb for the occason.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, was continued following the accession of King Charles III.

Ten years ago, Care forCleveleys’ colleagues , Rossall Beach Residents & Community Group, were proud to be just the third recipients in Wyre of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

For more details avout the group, visit www.CleveleysTCG.org.uk