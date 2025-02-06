A car wash facility in Blackpool which has been closed for months has reopened with new owners.

Blackpool Car Wash, on Clifton Road near Mereside, relaunched today with new operators Penny Petroleum, having been closed since September.

The car wash has long been a staple of the local community, with its previous owners serving the area for over 20 years before retiring.

Blackpool Car Wash on Clifton Road has reopened after beimg closed since September | Penny Petroleum

The newly opened amenity has been upgraded through Penny Petroleum’s partnership with Wash Tec, one of the world leaders in car wash technology.

This new site will eventually offer a lounge with coffee facilities, so customers can relax while their car gets the full “Spa Treatment”.

The car wash is priced from £5, with mini valets and brand-new self-serve jet washes also available.

The service centre also features air for tyres, powerful vacuums, and air fresheners. EVC charging points are also planned for a later development.

The site will be managed by Justin McCafferty, who brings a wealth of experience from the ambulance service and other cleaning roles.

Justin commented: “We want this car wash to be the best on the Fylde coast. With our prime location just off the M55, next to the retail park and a short ride from the seafront, it’s the perfect spot for both locals and visitors.

“We’ve recruited a fresh, enthusiastic team who can’t wait to welcome old and new customers alike – and if you bring one of our flyers, you’ll get £1 off a car wash and £2 off a valet.”

Founded in Powburn, Northumberland, over 30 years ago, from its original forecourt, Penny Petroleum now employs approximately 1100 employees and owns 98 filling stations with two under development, two hotels and a farm shop, as well as two car wash sites.