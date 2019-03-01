Car tyres slashed and windscreen broken in Thornton attack

A Blackpool dad who had his car vandalised whilst he was at work says he is confused why anyone would have done it.

Paul Walton, 22, from Bispham, had the windscreen of his Vauxhall Astra smashed in by a crowbar and two of his tyres slashed whilst he was at work on the Red Marsh Industrial Estate in Thornton.

The vandal was wearing a mask during the attack.

The dad-of-two, who is a welder and fabricator said it will cost him £75 to replace the tyres and another £75 for his windscreen excess.

Paul said: “I am confused to why anyone would have targeted to me to be honest.

“I have been working here for just over two years now and there has never been any trouble. I’m a family man with two kids, go to work go home, day to day routine.

“They used a red crowbar to smash the windscreen and a screwdriver to puncture the wheels. “

It will cost him 75 to replace the tyres and another 75 for his windscreen excess.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were contacted on Tuesday evening to a report of a Vauxhall Astra being damaged on the Red Marsh Industrial Estate.

“The car has had its windscreen damaged and two of the tyres were slashed. No one has been arrested in relation to the offence and our enquiries are ongoing.”

If anyone has any information about the incident call police on 101 and quote the log number 1189 of February 26.