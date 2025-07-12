A car has ploughed into the front of a Blackpool guest house.

The estate car smashed into the front of the building in Charnley Road in the early hours of Friday morning.

Car ploughs into the front of guest house in Charnley Road, Blackpool in the early hours of Friday morning | The Blackpool Lads/ YouTube

In a YouTube video captured by bloggers The Blackpool Lads, workmen could be seen on Friday removing boards from the front of the property to assess the damage.

It is not known what caused the black estate vehicle to plough into the property around 1am.

Workmen access the damage to a Blackpool Guest House in Charnley Road after a black estate car ploughed into it in the early hours of Friday morning | The Blackpool Lads/ YouTube

But witnesses suggested there may have been a chase.

It is not know if anyone was in the property at the time of the incident or if anyone has been injured or arrested.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow.