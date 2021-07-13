Car fire in field near residential street in Poulton under investigation

Fire crews from Blackpool responded to an incident in a field near Highcross Hill at around 10.40pm on Monday, July 10.

The fire involved a car, which was "well alight" when crews arrived.

Firefighters used one hose reel and foam to extinguish the flames.

Fire crews from Blackpool responded to an incident in a field near Highcross Hill, Poulton-le-Fylde. (Credit: Google)

A joint investigation with Lancashire Police into the cause of the fire has been launched.

Fire crews were in attendance for 70 minutes.