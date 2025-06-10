A car crash in Blackpool town centre this morning has seen a car been completely flipped over.

A car upside down on Dickson Road, Blackpool at 10:00 am this morning, surrounded by police cars. | submit

In the image above, captured by a member of the public at 10:00 am, a grey car can be seen completely turned upside down on Dickson Road in Blackpool

Lancashire Police officers can also be seen at the scene with police cars blocking the part of the road affected from both sides.

Lancashire Police confirmed they were in attendance and added that the incident involved a minor injury.

When asked for further details, a force spokersperson said: “We were called at just after 9.20am today (Tuesday, June 10th) to a report of a collision on Dickson Road in Blackpool.

“A Vauxhall Insignia is believed to have collided with a parked car and flipped over.

“Officers attended and a woman in her 30s from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. She is in custody.

“The road was closed while we dealt with the incident but has since reopened.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 0293 of June 10th.”