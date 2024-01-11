News you can trust since 1873
Range Rover crashes into a tram on Promenade near Blackpool Pleasure Beach

A car has collided with a tram in South Shore.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 11th Jan 2024, 15:21 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 15:41 GMT
A Range Rover crashed into a tram on Blackpool Promenade at around 3pm.

The incident happened near the Pleasure Beach.

Trams are currently running only to the Pleasure Beach due to incident, and maybe closed for some time.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

