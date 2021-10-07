Car catches fire on busy Blackpool road

Crews from South Shore responded to a vehicle fire in Preston New Road at around 11.27pm last night (October 6).

They found the car was "well alight" on the roadway upon arrival.

Firefighters used one hose reel and a fog spike to extinguish the flames.

Crews were at the scene for around 40 minutes.

What is a fog spike?

A fog spike is used to punch holes into a structure and deliver water into the inside of compartments, rooms, or voids within a building, creating a super-fine misting effect that can dramatically reduce the temperature and spread of a fire.