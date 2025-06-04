I’m heading to Blackpool’s Capital of Dance - here’s why you should too
Blackpool’s month long celebration of dance is back from 1-31 July, building on the success of its pilot last year.
Inspired by the resort’s rich dance heritage, stretching back to the 1890s, the Capital of Dance Festival cements Blackpool’s status as the UK’s home of dance.
Created by local producers Martin and Marina Blore, the festival is now a key part of Blackpool’s cultural calendar, promising over 180 dance events throughout July for all ages and skill levels.
What’s on?
A major highlight is Dance Marathon Week [5–11 July], with free outdoor workshops, performances and dance parties every day from 12 noon on the Comedy Carpet near Blackpool Tower.
It kicks off with ‘Gravity’, a show by Sadler’s Wells National Youth Dance Company featuring three Blackpool dancers discovered at last year’s festival.
Other standout events during the week include: Rock The Coast street dance battle [6 July], led by local crew House of Wingz.
World Latin Champion Flavia Cacace, delivering two free outdoor workshops. Jazz class by Dollie Henry MBE, accessible to all levels.
Salsa workshops and performances [8 July], led by Maria Palmieri of Salsatropical and a world record attempt for the largest disco dance on 11 July at 2pm, hosted by Blackpool’s own King of Disco, Lionel Vinyl.
Fans of Strictly Come Dancing will find plenty to enjoy, including:
A special afternoon with Nadiya Bychkova [25 July, Viva Blackpool], including a workshop, performance and Q&A.
Burn The Floor [12 July, Opera House] featuring Dianne Buswell and Vito Coppola.
Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice live [14 July, Opera House].
Also performing are the London City Ballet [12 July, Grand Theatre], bringing rare works to the UK, including one by legendary choreographer George Balanchine.
Workshops for trained dancers will be led by high-profile choreographers including Marlon ‘Swoosh’ Wallen, founder of Britain’s Got Talent finalists Flawless.
Capital of Dance is part of Blackpool’s Cultural Strategy and is supported by Arts Council England, Tourism BID and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Where to park
For easy access to key venues [Tower Festival Headland, Viva, Opera House, Grand Theatre], the closest parking spots include:
Hounds Hill Car Park [FY1 4NY], central and covered.
Talbot Road Multi-Storey [FY1 3AY], great for the North Pier and Comedy Carpet.
West Street Car Park [FY1 1HA], a short walk to Viva and the Opera House.
All are pay and display or pay by app. Blue Badge spaces are available, but check in advance via the council’s parking website.
Tickets and info
Many events are free, including outdoor performances and public workshops.
Artistic Director for Capital of Dance, Marina Blore said “We want Blackpool to be to dance what Edinburgh is to comedy.
“No other place in the UK has our heritage, from ballroom to Northern Soul to Strictly.
“This isn’t just about tourism; dance will support community wellbeing and create real opportunities for local talent to connect with world-class professionals.”
For ticketed events, like the Viva Blackpool show or workshops with industry pros, visit their website: www.capitalofdance.com
Workshops can be booked online with some tailored for professionals and others open to all ages and abilities.
Capital of Dance is putting Blackpool centre stage this July and everyone’s invited to join the rhythm.
