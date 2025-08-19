A substantial hotel on Blackpool’s famous North Shore promenade has been shut down after a number of health and safety concerns arose.

The Canasta Hotel was slapped with a prohibition notice by Blackpool Council officials after they smelt gas when they paid a site visit.

The authority had been told there was no working gas or electricity at the hotel and visited the property to investigate.

Boasting 31 bedrooms, 10 of them with an unbroken view of the Irish Sea, the hotel is ideally located, away from the bustle of the town centre but within easy access of local entertainment amenities.

The Canasta Hotel on North Shore seafront has been closed by Blackpool Council | Google

On Tripadvisor, it has drawn an array of reviews from more than 400 customers over the past six years.

While many of these had previously been complimentary before 2020, the situation appeared to have deteriorated in more recent years, with a slew of damning one-star ratings, accompanied by disparaging comments.

In the most recent reviews, two customers reported that they had travelled to Blackpool this month, only to find the hotel closed up, with no advance notice.

This week the hotel remained closed and the main phone appeared to be disconnected.

The hotel had been described as “family-run” but the owners could not be contacted for a comment.

A Blackpool Council spokesman said today: “A visit was carried out by both Blackpool Council’s Health and Safety Team along with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service on Saturday 26 July, following a report of no gas or electricity at the hotel.

“Officers could smell gas in the premises and contacted Cadent who confirmed a gas leak and subsequently disconnected the gas supply.

“A prohibition notice was served due to the gas leak, inadequate lighting and emergency lighting, and lack of gas for essential services such as hot water.

“Our Health and Safety team are planning to revisit the hotel.”