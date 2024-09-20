Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK.

While most are found and reunited with their families, for some the heartbreak continues.

Missing People is a UK charity that provides confidential 24-hour support to missing people and their loved ones.

The gallery below contains the faces of 57 people who have been missing for more than a year in the North West:

You can report a sighting - free and confidentially - by calling 116 000, emailing [email protected], completing our online sightings form HERE.

Daniel Gringo Hives Age at disappearance: 28 | Missing since: December 12, 2022 | Missing from: Lancaster | Reference number: 22-004833

Shane Graham Age at disappearance: 26 | Missing since: April 29, 2016 | Missing from: Ansdell | Reference number: 16-003348

Adrian Wane Age at disappearance: 43 | Missing since: January 20, 2015 | Missing from: Preston | Reference number: 15-001753

Charlene Downes Age at disappearance: 14 | Missing since: November 1, 2003 | Missing from: Blackpool | Reference number: 03-001700

Thomas Billington Age at disappearance: 66 | Missing since: June 1, 2009 | Missing from: Preston | Reference number: 10-000944