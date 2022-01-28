Camper van bursts into flames in St Annes

Three fire engines, two from St Annes and one from Lytham, were called to battle the blaze in Alexandria Drive at around 1.25pm.

Pictures from the scene showed plumes of black smoke billowed into the air and large flames emanated from the vehicle.

Police could also be seen keeping the public away as firefighters battled the blaze.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews got there shortly after we were called and are currently still dealing with the incident.

"They are still trying to extinguish the fire."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.