Campaigners against a stinking landill site have welcomed confirmation that an end date is finally in sight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jameson Road landfill site in Fleetwood has plagued residents in the town and the surrounding areas with its odorous emissions from early 2024, after being reopend by Transwaste Ltd in late 2023.

Campaigners against the controversial Jameson Road landfill site have welcomed news about the site lease | National World

Concerns have been raised not only about the vile stench of rotten eggs but the possible health implications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some residents have complained of breathing difficulties, blinding headaches and nosebleeds, and believe it is linked to the landfill fumes.

But now Wyre Council, the landlord of the site, has confirmed that the lease will not be extended to Transwaste beyond December 31 2027.

Coun Michael Vincent, leader of Wyre Council, answered a question from the campaigner Jess Brown about the lease during the Full Council meeting on Thursday (July 3).

With the current lease ending at the end of 2027, he said: “We have no plans to extend the lease until 2033, the interests of residents are always our primary concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Public feeling and the number of complaints will be key considerations.”

Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Lorraine Beavers, who has campaigned to get the site closed down, welcomed the development.

She said: “This is a huge step forward for everyone who has campaigned to Stop The Stink.

“This community's amazing determination to protect each other has been incredible. I am so proud to have played a part in this but none of it would have happened without us all working together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you so much to every single person who has protested, written letters, filled out odour diaries, sent emails, and much, much, more.

“Together, we are stronger and nowhere is that more apparent than right here. We must keep going, we must keep working to protect our community from these gases, but for now, we should all take a moment to celebrate.”

Jameson Road Landfill Site in Fleetwood | Third party

One of the Fleetwood campaigners, Dr Barbara Kneale, of the Close Jameson Road Landfill campaign, commented: “While we are happy the lease for the land will not be extended , the fight goes on - there is still 2.5 years left for Transwaste to continue poisoning the local area .”

Jess Brown, from the campaign group Action Against Jameson road Landfill, said: “While I do welcome the fact there is an end in sight, there are still two years to go and it has been stinking again recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Surely, after all this time, the authorities have enough evidence to shut the site down now, not to let it keep going for another two years.”

However, Transwaste stated in a recent newsletter: “The landfill site has planning permission until 2033 but at the current rate of tipping, this could be closed by 2028.”

It also stated: “The Jameson Road landfill site has reported a significant reduction in odour emissions in recent weeks following an intensive programme of gas management work, infrastructure upgrades and environmental restoration.”