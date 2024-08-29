Campaign to restore bus stop after seven years without a service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calls are being made for a bus stop to be restored after residents have been left without a service for seven years.

Stanley Ward councillors Graham Baker and Jason Roberts are asking Blackpool Transport for a section of the number 10 bus service between Blackpool and St Annes to be restored.

Coun Graham Baker at the bus stop on Midgeland Road which he and Coun Roberts are asking to be restored. | n/a

The stop and road markings are still in place for the route which connected School Road and large parts of Midgeland Road with the bus network.

Coun Baker said “For seven years our residents have been without a bus service, this includes residents accessing St Nicolas Primary and Marton Primary Schools along with local sports facilities leaving some of our residents up to a mile and a half away from the nearest bus stop.

“When the service was removed we thought it was only for a temporary period whilst utility works were carried out on Highfield Road. That was not the case though, it was permanent for cost viability reasons, with our residents suffering greatly.

“Since the removal of the service even more housing has been built, meaning more and more residents are having to buy a car in order to get around Blackpool. We want this crucial residents’ service to be returned.”

Fellow Stanley Ward councillor Jason Roberts said: “Given the increase in housing within Stanley ward over recent years, it is disappointing that Blackpool Transport has reduced services. We must improve connectivity with the town, particularly from Midgeland Road and School Road, where the biggest reduction in Services has been seen.”

Blackpool Transport did not respond to a request for a comment.