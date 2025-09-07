Campaign to reopen Kirkham Baths has been taken to the House of Commons

Andrew Snowden, Member of Parliament for Fylde has brought the campaign to reopen Kirkham Baths directly to the House of Commons urging the Government to provide funding for its restoration.

The much-loved community pool has been closed since December 2021, after storm damage tore part of the roof, leaving Kirkham and nearby villages without a local swimming facility.

Speaking during Business Questions, Mr Snowden praised Fylde Council for stepping in to purchase the site for £1 and begin plans to restore the baths for future generations.

He also highlighted the potential role of the Government’s £400 million grassroots sports fund in supporting the pool’s refurbishment.

He said: “Kirkham Baths is a vital community asset. Its closure has left a real gap for families and children across Fylde who need access to swimming, an essential life skill, particularly in coastal areas like ours.

“Fylde Council has shown real leadership by stepping in and starting the refurbishment process, but other funding will be vital to get the pool fully operational again.”

The MP called for a parliamentary debate to explore how the grassroots sports fund could be used not just for new facilities, but also to save and restore existing community assets like Kirkham Baths.

He said: “Our area deserves its fair share of this investment.”

In response, the Leader of the House, Rt Hon Lucy Powell MP praised efforts to save the historic pool and acknowledged the role of local government funding in supporting community facilities.

Fylde Council is looking to get Kirkham Baths reopened | National World

In a lighthearted moment, Mr Snowden invited her to come for a swim in Fylde, prompting laughter in the chamber.

Ms Powell said: “I’m not sure that his constituents are quite ready to see me in a swimming costume just yet. But I’m really pleased to hear that Kirkham Baths has been saved and that’s exactly why we’ve put the money into grassroots sport and given local government such a big settlement – because things like Kirkham Baths are so important to our communities.”

Mr Snowden added that he will continue working closely with Fylde Council, community partners, and the Government to secure national investment for the pool.

He said: “With the support of residents, I’m determined to see this historic pool brought back to life.”

Kirkham Baths, a long-standing community hub, now has renewed hope of reopening, thanks to strong local leadership, community support and advocacy at the highest level of Government.