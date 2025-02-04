Calls made to review bathing water testing as boss says Blackpool's sea is 'good'

Calls have been made for a review of the way bathing water is tested amid fears old data is being used to determine whether it is ok to swim off Blackpool's beaches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently the resort's bathing water is classified by the Environment Agency as sufficient for Blackpool South and Central, poor for Blackpool North and good for Bispham.

Blackpool central beach | Local Democracy Reporting Service

But a meeting of the council's Climate Change and Environment Scrutiny Committee heard the classifications dated back to the end of the 2024 bathing season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Blackledge, director of community and environmental services, said it would be better to get more up-to-date information and Defra and the Environment Agency are now reviewing the framework used.

The bathing season when water is tested around the country is between May and September each year.

Mr Blackledge said: "We want them to look at this situation as the standards that will go out are based on last season and three seasons before. We think that should be reconsidered."

Mr Blackledge said most of the time the quality of the bathing water in Blackpool was 'good' as water company United Utilities had spent millions of pounds to protect the beaches from the risk of pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigns including around drainage, mis-connections and beach management had also helped improve water quality.

But the meeting heard threats of pollution remained including from dogs, birds and agricultural waste including from rivers. One solution could be to examine DNA from samples to investigate the source of pollution.

United Utilities is also providing funding of £75,000 to provide an officer for the Turning Tides Partnership whose role is to protect the bathing water and beaches. The funding will also support admin and communication roles.