Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A survey in Blackpool has found around two thirds of those going through the menopause suffer from mental health issues and low mood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the findings of the research - carried out by Healthwatch Blackpool - will be used to shape better services and support for those going through hormonal changes.

Healthwatch Blackpool says more support is needed for those going through the menopause

Healthwatch, whose role is to ensure the public's voice is heard by decision-makers, heard from 558 individuals via an online survey, engaged with 136 through focus groups and held 10 community events between February and June this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had been commissioned by Blackpool's Public Health department to explore the experiences of people in the town and the potential impact on mental health.

A meeting of Blackpool's Health and Wellbeing Board heard of those surveyed, 65 per cent said they experienced a deterioration of their mental health, memory problems and low mood.

Some people suffered for up to two years, with it affecting their working lives and even forcing some women out of their job.

Get the latest news straight to your inbox for free

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Butler, Healthwatch Blackpool manager, said: "We felt so sad about some of the experiences we heard about as I don't feel they are being listened to."

But she added there were also "a lot of positive experiences and where they encounter people trained around menopause it makes an astounding difference. People are being met with empathy and we should grow that."

The findings recommend health professionals, particularly those working at GP surgeries, should receive menopause-specific training including around awareness of the impact on mental and physical wellbeing.

Health professionals should also be better equipped to support those groupswho may face additional barriers to accessing menopause health care such astransgender and non-binary individuals, black and minority ethnic women, andwomen facing socio-economic disadvantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longer appointment times with doctors and specific clinics would also help women to discuss their needs such as for hormone replacement therapy. Healthwatch also says there should be more workplace support with menopause awareness training for all staff, especially managers.

Blackpool's director of public health Dr Arif Rajpura said: "From the comments we have seen, there is an unmet need out there. We have to address training in primary care if 50 per cent are not comfortable with discussing menopause.

"Workplaces need to be mindful that a proportion of their workforce will be suffering the symptoms of menopause. A lot of our senior women in the workplace are in their 40s or 50s, and how many have had to give up their jobs?"