Fleetwood will be hosting its very own comic con and the best thing is, its completely free.

Allan Philipson has spent a lot of time travelling all over the country to various comic con events in Liverpool and many other places. He not only attends as a fan but also runs his own stall called Comic Frames, which sells artworks of everything from Doctor Who to Marvel, DC and more.

He has always wondered why there has never been a comic con event in Fleetwood, and so for the last few months, Allan and a team of volunteers have been working with the council to organise a Fleetwood comic con, and it is finally happening.

The comic con will take place at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood on Saturday, July 20 2025 and to make it accessible to everyone there are no fees to attend.

Mr Philipson is the manager of Comic Frames and has been spearheading the campaign to bring a comic con to Fleetwood. He said, “My background is a trader, and I travel all over the UK trading and selling my products at comic cons. We saw Marine Hall when we lived in Thornton, Cleveleys, and were like, why has this not been used for a comic con? It is unbelievable.

People cosplaying as their favourite characters to promote the Fleetwood comic con event. | Poppy from "How Many Films in a Year"

It's a beautiful building, so we thought, let's do it and, at the same time, let's try to get other people from the council to arrange events in the area.

We will log everything to show people the ups and downs of organising events from scratch and give people a blueprint to go on and manage their events.”

Mr Philipson is a seasoned veteran when it comes to comic cons, having attended them from London to Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, York, and many more. Mr Philipson wants to get lots of other people involved as well.

People cosplaying as their favourite characters | Poppy from "How Many Films in a Year"

He said: “We wanted to put on a community twist to our comic con; instead of being for profit where the organisers put it on and make some money out of it, we wanted it to be more community orientated. It is for people to go in and get a taste of what actual Comic Con is because we love it, and we want more people to come along.

In Liverpool, it is £40 to get in, so if you have never been to a comic con before, you will not pay £40 extra to experience what it will be like. This way, you get to have a taste of what comic con is, and if you enjoy, there are plenty more comic cons around the UK you can go and enjoy.”

Mr Philipson is attempting to make comic con accessible to everyone across the Fylde Coast. Mr Philipson described comic con as a: “safe place” where people can show their interests in TV shows or films such as Star Wars or Doctor WhoWho without being judged and be around like-minded people. An everyday activity at comic con events is for people to dress up as their favourite characters, and comic allows a space where people can be part of a community and dress up without judgement. It can also be a safe space for neuro-divergent people to be themselves in a welcoming and safe environment. Which fits under Mr Philipson’s motto: “Proud to be different.”

People cosplaying their favourite characters | Poppy from "How Many Films in a Year"

The event will feature many stalls, such as Allan’s Comic Frames, which sells artwork of various characters from iconic franchises such as Marvel, DC, and Doctor Who.

There has been a significant amount of support from the council and Youtubers, who have made videos talking about how excited they are, as well as the Thornton and Cleveleys Board Game Club and many more people and businesses who are getting involved in the comic con event.