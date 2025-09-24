Fylde coast Mini Meets will cruise Blackpool’s Illuminations to raise funds for charity, decorating their cars with dazzling lights.

Each year Fylde coast Mini meets and friends gather for a spectacular convoy through Blackpool’s world famous Illuminations, but this isn’t just a car enthusiast’s tradition.

It’s a heartfelt mission to bring vital support to children facing life-limiting illnesses at Brian House Children’s Hospice.

On Saturday, 29, November dozens of classic and modern Minis from across the North West will light up the Promenade with their parade all while raising money to fund an arts and crafts room at the hospice.

Fylde coast Mini meets to host illuminations run for charity. | third party

This creative space will give children the chance to explore, play and find joy in self-expression, offering more than just entertainment, but moments of escape.

The fundraiser is being powered through a JustGiving campaign. Donations of just £2 can make a real difference, but those who contribute £3 or more will also receive a limited-edition Illuminations window sticker gifted on the night of the run as a thank-you from the group.

Fylde coast Mini meets are calling on fellow Mini enthusiasts and the wider community to rally behind the cause.

Admin team member of Fylde coast Mini meets, Tigg Cooper said: “I run things alongside Trevor and Ruth. Each year we organise an Illuminations Run where as many Minis as possible join together, with groups like Save the Wave, North West Minis and North Wales Mini People all taking part.

“This year’s run will take place on November 29th with the convoy cruising through Blackpool’s famous lights to raise money for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

“All funds will go towards creating a craft room for the kids. Donations are being collected through our JustGiving page and as a thank-you, anyone who donates £3 or more will receive a special window sticker - paid for by us out of our own pockets.

Fylde coast Mini meets to host illuminations to raise money for charity. | third party

“We’re also arranging to have a small group of Minis visit the hospice. We’ll present a cheque, and once the JustGiving funds are released, the children will get to see the cars up close.

“If they’re well enough, they’ll even be able to sit inside or enjoy a short ride. If not, they can still enjoy the Minis from the windows. We’re also hoping to go back in the summer when the weather’s warmer to give the kids another chance to experience the cars.”

For more details or to donate visit the group’s JustGiving page.