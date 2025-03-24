Call 999 if you spot this missing teenage girl, 17, who was last seen at Blackpool McDonald’s
The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a missing girl from Blackpool.
Melissa was last seen at the McDonald’s on Cherry Tree Road at around 5pm on Saturday.
The 17-year-old is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build with long blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing a grey top, grey joggers and white Nike Air Force shoes.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Melissa.
If you have any other information that may help police locate her, call 101 quoting log number 1095 of March 22.
