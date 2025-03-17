Call 999 if you see this missing girl, 12, who has links to has links across Lancashire

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 19:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a missing girl, 12, who has links to has links across Lancashire.

Farrah was last seen on Heathfield Road in Fleetwood at around 6.30am this morning.

The 12-year-old is described as 5ft tall, of slim build with dyed red hair and brown eyes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The public have been urged to call 999 if they see missing Farrahplaceholder image
The public have been urged to call 999 if they see missing Farrah | Lancashire Police

She was last thought to be wearing a grey hoodie with ‘Beetlejuice’ on the front, with black leggings and white trainers.

Farrah has links to Blackpool, Fleetwood, Lancaster and Morecambe.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Farrah, please call us on 999 straight away.

“If you have information to help us find her, call 101 quoting log 0194 of March 17.”

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceFleetwoodBlackpoolLancasterPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice