Call 999 if you see this missing girl, 12, who has links to has links across Lancashire
The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a missing girl, 12, who has links to has links across Lancashire.
Farrah was last seen on Heathfield Road in Fleetwood at around 6.30am this morning.
The 12-year-old is described as 5ft tall, of slim build with dyed red hair and brown eyes.
She was last thought to be wearing a grey hoodie with ‘Beetlejuice’ on the front, with black leggings and white trainers.
Farrah has links to Blackpool, Fleetwood, Lancaster and Morecambe.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Farrah, please call us on 999 straight away.
“If you have information to help us find her, call 101 quoting log 0194 of March 17.”