The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a missing girl, 12, who has links to has links across Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farrah was last seen on Heathfield Road in Fleetwood at around 6.30am this morning.

The 12-year-old is described as 5ft tall, of slim build with dyed red hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public have been urged to call 999 if they see missing Farrah | Lancashire Police

She was last thought to be wearing a grey hoodie with ‘Beetlejuice’ on the front, with black leggings and white trainers.

Farrah has links to Blackpool, Fleetwood, Lancaster and Morecambe.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Farrah, please call us on 999 straight away.

“If you have information to help us find her, call 101 quoting log 0194 of March 17.”