Call 999! Huge Lancashire Fire vehicle rescued by tow truck after breaking down

Usually on the other end of the phone for 999 calls, it seems that this Lancashire Fire & Rescue crew were in need of assistance themselves.

By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jan 2024, 15:02 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 15:05 GMT
After encountering unknown mechanical issues near the bucolic West Lancashire village of Rufford, this burly Fire & Rescue vehicle was in need of tow-truck assistance.

