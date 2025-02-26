Check out these cafes, pubs, takeaways and restaurants up for sale in Blackpool and the Fylde coast now

By Richard Hunt
Published 26th Feb 2025, 17:42 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 17:55 BST

If you plan to take over a business and Blackpool and the Fylde coast is your place, check these out.

We’ve rounded up a seelction of pubs, cafes, takeaways and restaurants on the Fylde coast which are up for sale right now.

Take a look at out gallery below:

East Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AS | The café sells a range of breakfasts, light meals, sandwiches, toasties, burgers, salad boxes, paninis, jacket potatoes as well as hot and cold drinks and alcoholic beverages. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/established-licensed-cafe-takeaway-in-blackpool.aspx | Google

1. The Rite Bite - £57,500

Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9AA | This dual business which has separate entrances for the takeaway and diners wishing to eat in sells a range of breakfasts, hot sandwiches, salads, jacket potatoes, paninis, light meals, kids meals, hot and cold drinks and desserts. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/easy-to-run-cafe-and-takeaway-central-blackpool.aspx | Google

2. Dinners Ready - £19,950

North Albert Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6AR | This substantial corner property is situated in a prominent position in Fleetwood. The business has been successfully trading as a licensed restaurant since 1967. It is up for sale due to the owners retiring. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/licensed-restaurant-with-substantial-private-accommodation-in-fleetwood.aspx | Google

3. The Trafalgar Restaurant - £325,000

Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR | Located at the head of the Talbot Gateway, adjacent to the new Blackpool North tram stop with excellent passing foot traffic, this tenanted investment opportunity comes with a leasehold café with a 5am licence, three upper floors, and a basement. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/established-cafe-in-blackpool-1.aspx | Businesses For Sale

4. Ocean King - £165,000

25-29Abingdon, Street, Blackpool FY1 1DG |A busy all-year-round cafe located in the town center directly opposite Abingdon Street Market. The family-run cafe offers a selection of home-cooked meals and cakes, which are popular with both. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/established-cafe-in-blackpool.aspx

5. Cafe 25 £69,950

Bond Street, Blackpool, FY4 1BW | This café is situated in the busy all year-round trading location of Bond Street. The business did sell a range of sandwiches, toasties, paninis, breakfasts, light meals, deserts and hot and cold drinks to takeaway or to eat in. | More info: https://uk.businessesforsale.com/uk/cafe-bistro-and-takeaway-in-blackpool-for-sale.aspx | Google

6. Bond Street Bistro - £8,000

