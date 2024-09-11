Cafe and terrace plans still a possibility for Bispham Tram Shelter Takeaway

Visitors to Bispham will have noticed that the village’s distinctive tram shelter has become a popular refreshments outlet - but more ambitious plans remain in the pipeline.

It is still hoped that Bispham Tram Shelter Takeaway, which currently serves delicious donuts, hot and cold drinks and ice creams, can become a sit-in cafe with a roof terrace.

These proposals have been planned for a number of years but things have gone quiet this year - so what is happening?

What is planned?

If the plan press ahead,there would be seating in the ground floor of the station, which was first opened in 1932 and is a locally listed building, allowing visitors to sit down and enjoy food and drinks.

In addition, there are plans for a roof terrace, offering fabulous views across the Irish Sea.

This would be reached via an external staircase after plans for an internal staircase and a glazed atrium had to be scrapped after planners at Blackpool Council said this version could harm the structure of the building.

What is the hold-up?

The plans, including the external steps, were approved by planners in November 2022, wth the condition that a safety rail be required at the rear of the building.

However, the applicants were unhappy with this requirement and sought to have the condition overturned.

At another planning meeting, in March 2023, planners refused the bid to overturn it and ruled that the condition must remain.

The committee, which had previously approved the application in the November before, refused to move the condition and approved the application with the condition included.

What’s next?

It is still hoped the plans can go ahead but no further application has been made to the council at this time.

In the meantime, the Bispham Tram Shelter Takeaway is continuing to serve refreshments each day.