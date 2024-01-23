Blackpool taxi driver appears in court acused of causing death of dad Marc Shepherd, 35, by dangerous driving
The charge related to an incident on Blackpool Promenade, near to the Sea Life Centre on November 11 2022.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A taxi driver has appeared before Blackburn magistrates charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
The charge related to an incident on Blackpool Promenade, near to the Sea Life Centre on November 11 2022.
The incident resulted in the death of 35-year-old dad-of-one Marc Shepherd.
A police investigation showed he had been holding onto the outside of a moving taxi, and was thrown from the vehicle towards a Mercedes car travelling in the opposite direction, near the Sea Life Centre.
Andrew Maden, 59, of Beverley Grove, Blackpool, was sent on bail to Preston Crown Court charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a London taxi of Mr Shepherd.
The court was told Maden will be pleading not guilty to the charge.
Mr Shepherd, of Whinfield Avenue, Fleetwood was described as a loyal friend with a sense of adventure who ‘always brightened up a room’.
His brother, David, said :”He always had time for everyone. He was loved by many just for being him. One thing that will always stay with me is you always heard him before you saw him. His laugh was unique.”
Rakin Rahman, who was a close friend of Marc’s, said: “This guy was loved all around by his friends. The whole town of Fleetwood is in shock. I try to see the positive that it would’ve brought a lot of people together, and show compassion to each other, who would’ve not done that otherwise.”
Marc loved DIY and being outdoors. He left behind a four-year-old daughter, Millicent.
David added: He built a two-storey shed at one point. He enjoyed wild camping, he made a little camp in a tree, and he liked canoeing…he and his mates rowed over to Heysham once. He lived with no fear.”