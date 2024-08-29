By-election called following resignation of councillor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Voters will go to the polls once more this autumn in Blackpool after a by-election has been called in the Marton ward.

It follows the resignation of Labour councillor Sarah Smith who was elected as MP for Hyndburn in Lancashire at the July 4 General Election. The by-election will be held on Thursday, October 3.

Former Blackpool councillor Sarah Smith is now an MP | na/

Ms Smith said: "It has been a pleasure to serve the wonderful community of Marton, who put their trust in me and my colleagues with an enormous victory at the last local elections. I’d like to thank my ward colleague, Coun Shaun Brookes, for his continuing service to the residents of Marton.

"Blackpool Council under Labour has seen Stanley Park become the best park in Britain, supported our local businesses with regeneration projects and worked with police to crack down on antisocial behaviour."

Labour has selected Samirah Benson, who works in the care sector, to fight the vacant seat. All nominations to contest the seat must be submitted to the council by 4pm on Friday, September 6.

Ms Smith was elected to Blackpool Council at the local elections in May 2023 and chaired the Levelling Up Scrutiny Committee. She had been on maternity leave after her son was born in March this year.